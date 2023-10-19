Actors Cynthia Nixon and Jesse James Keitel have joined the list of those who will be honored on Saturday night, Oct. 28, at the 42nd annual Black Tie Dinner, presented by PNC Bank, BTD officials announced this week. The two join a line for the event — titled “Mirrorball” and taking place at Sheraton Dallas — that includes Dr. Eric Cervini, singer/songwriter Vincint, Dallas activist Portia Cantrell, HRC President Kelley Robinson and WFAA’s Megan Mitchell as emcee.

Nixon will receive the Media Award for increasing awareness of LGBTQ issues in the media in a positive way, while Keitel will receive Black Tie’s Visibility Award.

Cantrell, a retired nurse, community activist and co-creator of the Silver Pride Network will receive the Kuchling Humanitarian Award at Black Tie this year. Cervini, an Emmy-nominated producer, author and historian, will receive the Equality Award. Vincint will provide this year’s entertainment.

The 2023 Black Tie Dinner Silent Auction is now live online and bidding is underway on exclusive packages at BlackTie.org. And raffle tickets are available for a 2023 all-electric Mercedes EQB to be given away at the dinner.

Pick up the Oct. 20 issue of Dallas Voice on newsstands around the Metroplex for the complete story.

— Tammye Nash