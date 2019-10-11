Domingo Ramirez-Cayente, the man charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Sept. 20 shooting of Dallas trans woman Daniela Calderon, is on the run after being released on bond, according to Kimberlee Leach, director of communications and public information officer for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.

“The magistrate set the bond too low,” Leach told Dallas Voice. “The magistrate set the bond at $25,000 with no [electronic leg monitor].”

Noting that Ramirez-Cayente, a Mexican national, has a record of previous criminal activity, and that he had, in the past, fled the country to avoid prosecution, and then returned. Because of that, she said, “As soon as the DA’s office was made aware of the low bond, we moved to amend the conditions of bond to include a monitoring device.

“Unfortunately,” she added, “the defendant had already fled.”

Leach said that when Ramirez-Cayente is apprehended, the new conditions of bond, including that he must wear an ELM, will be enforced. “If he is even released on bond then, he will have to wear the monitor,” she said.

The magistrate who set the bond in this case was Judge Hal Turley.

According to police, Calderon, 35, was walking Friday night, Sept. 20, in the 11000 block of Dennis Road, when Ramirez-Cayente, 29, drove up next to her in his pickup truck and began shouting anti-LGBT insults at her. She walked away from the truck and went to a nearby bus stop, but Ramirez-Cayente followed, pulling his truck up to the curb near her and shooting her several times with a handgun.

Calderon suffered serious injuries that required surgery and was unable to talk with police until Sunday, Sept. 22. Ramirez-Cayente’s truck was captured on video by nearby surveillance cameras, giving investigators a chance to identify the vehicle and its driver. Police then arrested Ramirez-Cayente on traffic warrants, and during questioning, he confessed to shooting Calderon.

Friends have established a GoFundMe page to help Calderon pay her mounting medical bills. As of Friday afternoon, Oct. 11, the page had raised $13,891 of its $20,000 goal.

Calderon is the second Dallas transgender woman to survive a potentially fatal attack this year. Two other Dallas trans women — Muhlaysia Booker, 23, and Chynal Lindsey, 26 — have been murdered this year.

Two other trans women have been murdered this year in Texas: Tracy Single, 22, and Itali Marlowe, 29, both of Houston.

At least 21 other transgender people have been murdered this year in the U.S., and 20 of those individuals were black trans women.

SAY THEIR NAMES:

Transgender people killed in the U.S. in 2019