Domingo Ramirez-Cayente, the man charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Sept. 20 shooting of Dallas trans woman Daniela Calderon, is on the run after being released on bond, according to Kimberlee Leach, director of communications and public information officer for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.
“The magistrate set the bond too low,” Leach told Dallas Voice. “The magistrate set the bond at $25,000 with no [electronic leg monitor].”
Noting that Ramirez-Cayente, a Mexican national, has a record of previous criminal activity, and that he had, in the past, fled the country to avoid prosecution, and then returned. Because of that, she said, “As soon as the DA’s office was made aware of the low bond, we moved to amend the conditions of bond to include a monitoring device.
“Unfortunately,” she added, “the defendant had already fled.”
Leach said that when Ramirez-Cayente is apprehended, the new conditions of bond, including that he must wear an ELM, will be enforced. “If he is even released on bond then, he will have to wear the monitor,” she said.
The magistrate who set the bond in this case was Judge Hal Turley.
According to police, Calderon, 35, was walking Friday night, Sept. 20, in the 11000 block of Dennis Road, when Ramirez-Cayente, 29, drove up next to her in his pickup truck and began shouting anti-LGBT insults at her. She walked away from the truck and went to a nearby bus stop, but Ramirez-Cayente followed, pulling his truck up to the curb near her and shooting her several times with a handgun.
Calderon suffered serious injuries that required surgery and was unable to talk with police until Sunday, Sept. 22. Ramirez-Cayente’s truck was captured on video by nearby surveillance cameras, giving investigators a chance to identify the vehicle and its driver. Police then arrested Ramirez-Cayente on traffic warrants, and during questioning, he confessed to shooting Calderon.
Friends have established a GoFundMe page to help Calderon pay her mounting medical bills. As of Friday afternoon, Oct. 11, the page had raised $13,891 of its $20,000 goal.
Calderon is the second Dallas transgender woman to survive a potentially fatal attack this year. Two other Dallas trans women — Muhlaysia Booker, 23, and Chynal Lindsey, 26 — have been murdered this year.
Two other trans women have been murdered this year in Texas: Tracy Single, 22, and Itali Marlowe, 29, both of Houston.
At least 21 other transgender people have been murdered this year in the U.S., and 20 of those individuals were black trans women.
SAY THEIR NAMES:
Transgender people killed in the U.S. in 2019
- Dana Martin, 31, shot to death in her vehicle in Montgomery, Ala., on Jan. 6
- Jazzaline Ware, age unknown, found dead in her apartment in Memphis, Tenn., on March 25.
- Ashanti Carmon, 27, shot to death in Prince George’s County, Md., on March 30.
- Claire Legato, 21, shot in the head in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 15, during an argument between her mother and the suspect. She died at a local hospital on May 14. The suspect has been charged with murder.
- Muhlaysia Booker, 23, shot to death Saturday, May 18, in Dallas, about a month after being beaten in the parking lot of her apartment complex as a large crowd of onlookers watched and jeered. Video of that attack went viral, focusing national attention on the issue of anti-transgender violence. Suspects in both the April assault and the May murder have been arrested and charged, and the incidents are not related.
- Michelle “Tamika” Washington, 40, was shot to death May 19 in Philadelphia, Penn. A suspect has been arrested.
- Paris Cameron, 20, was shot to death May 25 in Detroit, Mich., along with two gay men. The suspect in the murders is in custody.
- Chynal Lindsey, 26, was found dead in White Rock Lake in Dallas on June 1. A suspect has been arrested and charged in her murder.
- Chanel Scurlock, 23, was shot to death in Lumberton, N.C., on June 5. A suspect has been arrested and charged with her murder.
- Zoe Spears, 23, was shot to death in Fairmount Heights, Md. on June 13. A suspect has been arrested and charged with her murder.
- Brooklyn Lindsey, 32, was shot to death in Kansas City, Mo., on June 25, just a few weeks after having been brutally beaten.
- Denali Berries Stuckey, 29, was shot to death in North Charleston, S.C., on July 20.
- Tracy Single (née Williams), 22, was murdered in Houston on July 30, although she was not identified for 10 days, until police asked the local transgender community for help. Her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.
- Kiki Fantroy, 21, was shot to death Miami-Dade County, Fla., on July 31. A suspect has been arrested and charged with her murder.
- Pebbles LaDime Doe, 24, was shot to death Allendale County, S.C. on Aug. 4.
- Jordan Cofer, 22, was shot to death in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 4, by his brother, who was shot and killed by police within minutes after he started shooting.
- Bailey Reeves, 17, was shot to death in Baltimore, Md., on Sept. 2.
- Bee Love Slater, 23, was found dead inside her burned-out car in Clewiston, Fla., on Sept. 4. Unconfirmed reports have said she was bound and shot before her body and the car were set on fire.
- Bubba Walker, 55, had been missing since July 26 and was found dead Sept. 10 in the aftermath of a house fire in Charlotte, N.C. Police have said they are investigating her death as a homicide.
- Ja’leyah-Jamar was shot to death Sept. 13 in Kansas City, Kan.,
- Elisha Chanel Stanley, 46, was murdered in Pittsburgh, Penn. on Sept. 16.
- Itali Marlowe, 29, was shot to death in Houston on Sept. 20. A suspect in her murder has been indicted but remains at large.
Two other transgender individuals have died under suspicious circumstances this year:
- Johana Medina Leon, 25, an El Salvadoran trans woman seeking asylum in the United States, died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in El Paso on June 1. Transgender rights advocates and family members say she was denied treatment and medication while she was in ICE custody, leading to her death.
- Layleen Polanco was found dead in a cell at Riker’s Island on June 7.
