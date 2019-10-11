Popular singer Robyn — who winds up her Honey Tour with a concert next Tuesday, Oct. 15, at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory in Las Colinas — will be holding her official “end of tour” after party, including a DJ set, at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

There is no admission fee for the event at the Round-Up BUT the party is open only to those holding tickets to the concert, so get your ticket here to enjoy the full concert at The Pavilion before heading over to The Round-Up. Tickets start at $87.

If you don’t have your tickets yet, head over to the Dallas Voice Facebook page to try and win a pair!