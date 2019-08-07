Dance music queen Robyn is bringing her Honey Tour, featuring special guest ESG, to The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 15, and tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m.

Robyn said that her new album, Honey, is warmer and sweeter, a sensual record about being human that starts from a place of loss and grief, and emerges ecstatically and joyfully into the light. “I danced a lot when I was making it,” she said. “I found a sensuality and a softness that I don’t think I was able to use in the same way before. Everything just became softer.”

Dallas Voice featured Robyn on the cover of our July 19 issue, which includes a full interview with the singer as she talks about her “pure bond” with her LGBT fans, doing drag and her queer culture connections. Read the article here.

You can buy your tickets here, beginning Friday at 10 a.m., and you can read more about the October concert at the Facebook event page here.

— Tammye Nash