As Dallas Voice is preparing to send this week’s issue to press, we learn from Monica Roberts’ TransGriot blog that Pebbles LaDime Doe has become the 14th transgender woman to be murdered this year.

All of the murdered trans women this year have been women of color, and Doe is the 10th trans woman under 30 to be murdered.

According to Roberts, Doe was found dead inside a car parked in a driveway off Concord Church Roaqd in Allendale County, S.C., located along the South Carolina-Georgia border, about 90 miles from Charleston and 73 miles from Savannah.

There are no suspects, and Roberts noted that misgendering of the victim by law enforcement officials and the media caused a delay in identifying Doe as a trans woman.

For those able to attend, visitation is set for Aug. 10 at the BF Cave Funeral Home in Allendale, S.C., beginning at 6 p.m. EDT. The funeral will be held Aug. 11 at noon EDT at the Magdalene Christian Church in Allendale.

The family is accepting donations to defray funeral costs; can call Dime’s mother, Debra Sabb, at 803-395-2834 for information on how to help.

SAY THEIR NAMES

Transgender women murdered this year in the U.S., in addition to Doe, have been:

• Dana Martin, 31, a black transgender woman, was shot to death Jan. 6 in Montgomery, Ala. She was found in her vehicle, in a roadside ditch, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her murder remains unsolved.

• Jazzaline Ware, age unknown, a black transgender woman, was found dead in her Memphis apartment in March, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

• Ashanti Carmon, 27, a black transgender woman, was shot to death March 30 in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Her murder remains unsolved.

• Claire Legato, 21, a black transgender woman, was shot April 15 in Cleveland during an argument between her mother and the suspect, John Booth. She died May 14 in a local hospital.

• Muhlaysia Booker, 23, a black transgender woman, was shot to death May 18 in Dallas, about a month after video of her being beaten by several men in the parking lot at her apartment complex as onlookers laughed and jeered, but her murder was not connected to that attack. She was found lying face down in the middle of the street in East Dallas. Kendrall Lavar Lyles, 34, has been arrested and charged in connection with Booker’s death.

• Michelle “Tamika” Washington, 40, a black transgender woman, was shot to death May 19 in Philadelphia. Police responding to reports of shots fired in the Franklinville neighborhood, found Washington suffering from several gunshot. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Troy Bailey, 28, has been arrested and charged with her murder.

• Paris Cameron, 20, a black transgender woman, was among three people killed in an anti-LGBTQ shooting May 25 in Detroit. Alunte Davis, 21, and Timothy Blancher, 20, two gay men, were found dead at the scene; Cameron died shortly afterward at a hospital. Two other victims were also shot but survived. Devon Robinson, 18, has been arrested and charged in all three murders.

• Chynal Lindsey, 26, a black transgender woman, was found dead in White Rock Lake in Dallas on June 1. Police said her body showed signs of “homicidal violence.” Police initially believed her murder may be connected to the October 2018 murder of Brittany White and the May 2019 murder of Muhlaysia Booker. But police have since arrested Ruben Alvarado, 22, and charged him with her murder.

• Chanel Scurlock, 23, a black transgender woman, was shot to death June 6 in Lumberton, N.C. There have been no arrests yet, but investigators have said they have good leads in the case.

• Zoe Spears, 23, a black transgender woman, was found lying in the street with signs of trauma near Eastern Avenue in Fairmount Heights, Md. on June 13 and later pronounced dead.

• Brooklyn Lindsey, 32, a black transgender woman who was shot to death on the front porch of an abandoned home in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 25.

• Denali Berries Stuckey, 29, a black transgender woman shot to death in North Charleston, S.C., on July 20.

• “Kiki” Fantroy, 21, was shot to death in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 31, in Miami. Police and media initially misgendered Fantroy and have no suspects in the case. Fantroy’s family believes she was probably targeted for being a trans woman.

— Tammye Nash