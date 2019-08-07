United Fort Worth, RAICES, Moms Demand Action, ICE Out of Tarrant County / ICE Fuera de Tarrant and Community Frontline are hosting a “Vigil for Impacted Families” tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 7) from 8-9:30 p.m. at Parque Unidad/Unity Park, 4001 Townsend Drive in Fort Worth.

The candlelight vigil is being held to “honor the lives lost and families impacted by the recent domestic terrorist attacks that have created deep wounds in our communities,” according to a Facebook page announcing the event.

“The Latinx and immigrant community in El Paso was the target of a hate crime by a white supremacist shooter who was filled with racist beliefs that we have seen constantly perpetuated by politically driven rhetoric and policy,” the post notes. “Our communities are hurting. We need healing, solidarity and action.”

Candles will be provided, and therapists will be on site “to help our community with needed healing and mental health support,” organizers said. They also asked people to “respect the space as we do not want to re-traumatize those who are taking the courage to come out to the vigil.”

Felipe Gutierrez, president of Stonewall Democrats of Dallas, encouraged community members to attend, noting in an email that “Tarrant Stonewall stands for equality — for ALL Texas families. We are diverse and inclusive group. We reject and stand up against racism and bigotry. I can’t say or do anything that will make anyone feel better, but together we can continue to make a positive impact on our community.”

Event organizers listed the website for the for those wishing to donate And in his email, Gutierrez included information provided by state Sen. Jose Rodriguez and state Rep. Mary Gonzalez, both of whom represent the El Paso area, “on how we can help” and on where those impacted by the shooting can get help. See that list below.

For Mental Health Services

To speak to a counselor:

Text HOME to 741741

Call Crisis Mental Hotline at 1-877-541-7905

Call Emergence Health Network Crisis Hotline at 915-779-1800

If you are a veteran, call Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

To Donate Blood:

Vitalent Blood Services at 424 S. Mesa Hills and 1338 N. Zaragoza in El Paso. Make an appointment via their website.

Lyft is offering free rides up to $15 each way to blood donation centers using code ELPRELIEF19.

Funeral Services:

• Perches Funeral Homes will provide free funerals to the victims. To learn more, call 915-532-2101.

• Operation Hope will be partnering with Sunset and Martin Funeral Homes to assist victim’s families with funeral expenses. Click here to reach out to Operation Hope.

• San Jose Funeral Homes will be available to assist and guide those involved with funeral arrangements at no cost to the family.

Financial Assistance for Victims & Families:

• El Paso Victims Fund

• El Paso Community Foundation

• Paso Del Norte Community Foundation