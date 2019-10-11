Maybe fostering and adoption is not for you, but you know you’d like to help an LGBT kid in the foster system. How about becoming a CASA volunteer.

CASA — court appointed special advocates — are volunteers who gather information and make recommendations to help judges decide what is best for each child. CASAs help children access the services they need to heal from their abuse. For some children in the foster system, their CASA is the only person consistently on their side.

For more information on CASA in Dallas, click here. For more information on CASA in Tarrant County, click here. Or check out CASA throughout Texas.

Meanwhile, if you’d just like to help, Big Al’s Smokehouse, 3317 Inwood Road, is donating 15 percent of sales from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to Dallas CASA.

And check out our story, Finally, really — home, about how Mason found a family after four years in the foster system. One thing I didn’t mention in the story was his CASA volunteer who was advocating for him throughout the process and was there to celebrate Mason’s adoption in September.

— David Taffet