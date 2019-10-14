Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced city council committee appointments. Councilman David Blewett, who represents parts of Oak Lawn, seems to be the busiest of council members with appointments to four committees including serving as vice chair of economic development.

Of the gay councilmen, Omar Narvaez will chair Environment and Sustainability. Councilman Chad West will chair Housing and Homelessness Solutions. Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano is vice chair of Transportation and Infrastructure. And P-FLAG Councilmom Cara Mendelsohn is vice chair of Government Performance and Financial Management.

In addition to the seven standing committees, Johnson added an eighth: Workforce, Education and Equity. He said the committee advances his “priorities of a) ensuring that the City of Dallas has a “future-proof” workforce, particularly in those areas of our city where rates of unemployment and underemployment are highest, and b) receiving report(s) from the Mayor’s Task Force on Workforce Development & Modernization and recommending that the Dallas City Council adopt those action items suggested by this task force that the committee supports.”

Committee assignments:

Economic Development:

Tennell Atkins (Chair)

David Blewett (Vice Chair)

Jennifer Staubach Gates

Adam McGough

Omar Narvaez

Jaime Resendez

Chad West

Environment and Sustainability:

Omar Narvaez (Chair)

Tennell Atkins (Vice Chair)

Paula Blackmon

David Blewett

Jennifer Staubach Gates

Government Performance and Financial Management:

Jennifer Staubach Gates (Chair)

Cara Mendelsohn (Vice Chair)

Carolyn King Arnold

Adam Bazaldua

Lee Kleinman

Omar Narvaez

Casey Thomas

Housing and Homelessness Solutions:

Chad West (Chair)

Casey Thomas (Vice Chair)

Carolyn King Arnold

Paula Blackmon

Lee Kleinman

Cara Mendelsohn

Jaime Resendez

Public Safety:

Adam McGough (Chair)

Carolyn King Arnold (Vice Chair)

Adam Bazaldua

David Blewett

Adam Medrano

Cara Mendelsohn

Casey Thomas

Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture:

Carolyn King Arnold (Chair)

Jennifer Staubach Gates (Vice Chair)

Tennell Atkins

Omar Narvaez

Chad West

Sure, Eric, put two gay guys on the arts committee.

Transportation and Infrastructure:

Lee Kleinman (Chair)

Adam Medrano (Vice Chair)

Tennell Atkins

Adam Bazaldua

David Blewett

Adam McGough

Chad West

Workforce, Education, and Equity:

Casey Thomas (Chair)

Jaime Resendez (Vice Chair)

Paula Blackmon

Lee Kleinman

Adam Medrano

— David Taffet