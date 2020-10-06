The LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which awards scholarships to LGBT students, has a piece of art on auction to support its work. The 15″ x 30″ acrylic of Freddy Mercury on stretched canvas by a local artist is up for bid on eBay. The auction ends on Oct. 11.

The artist is Abby Davis, a sophomore at Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy. She has won state awards for her art and has had pieces displayed in art galleries across the country. She is constantly looking for ways to help fight for equal rights and justice for all.

To bid, click here.

— David Taffet