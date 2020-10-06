Bahati is one of my favorite animals at the Dallas Zoo. I first saw her when she was just a few months old and she came roaring out onto the exhibit letting everyone know she was tough and in charge.

When Disney needed a model for its new version of The Lion King, they came to the Dallas Zoo to photograph her as their inspiration for Simba.

Earlier this year, the zoo brought in a new male to mate with her and it was hilarious watching the two interact. They sat on opposite sides of the exhibit. He roared at her, calling her over. She roared back telling him she was a star and she wasn’t moving her ass for him. He roared back telling her he was the boss. She roared letting him know she wasn’t moving for some guy who thinks he’s better than her. After about 20 minutes back and forth, he gave in, wandered over to her and the two played together.

Recently, Bahati gave birth to three cubs — Ilola, Tadala and Izwi. Ilola is going through physical therapy to help her walk. Izwi, a male, is leader of the pack, according to zookeepers. Until the cubs are out on display soon, here’s a video of them below.

Dallas Zoo is open daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online before arrival. Masks must be worn throughout the park.

— David Taffet

UPDATE:

Dallas Zoo just sent me this photo taken this morning.