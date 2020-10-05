Equality Texas today (Monday, Oct. 5) endorsed MJ Hegar, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate who is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn. Equality Texas also issued a slate of pro-equality Congressional incumbents and candidates for the November 2020 General Election.

“It is critically important that Equality Texans turn out en masse to vote this November to ensure that Texas continues its march toward equal justice under the law,” Equality Texas CEO Richard Martinez said in announcing the endorsements. “With the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it is imperative that we elect a pro-equality majority to the United States Senate and House to ensure passage of the Equality Act at the national level to protect LGBTQ people across this country. These incumbents and candidates for office have committed to supporting LGBTQ rights, civil rights and social justice. We strongly support their candidacies.”

The endorsed candidates are:

• MJ Hegar, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

• U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, Democratic incumbent in House District 32.

• Wendy Davis, Democratic candidate for House District 21.

• U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Democratic incumbent in House District 35.

• U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, Democratic incumbent in House District 16.

• U.S. Rep. Lizzy Fletcher, Democratic incumbent in House District 7.

• U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, Democratic incumbent in House District 30.

• Gina Ortiz Jones, Democratic candidate in House District 23.

• Julie Oliver, Democratic candidate in House District 25.

• Candace Valenzuela, Democratic candidate in House District 24.

• U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, Democratic incumbent in House District 33.