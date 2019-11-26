The LGBT Chamber of Commerce has been brewing up business in Dallas for years with a monthly morning networking event. In January, a new Brewing Up Business event begins in Plano.

The key part of the event is that each Chamber member delivers an “elevator speech,” a 30-second commercial about his or her business. They exchange business cards and learn more about the month’s sponsor, who gives the longer version of the elevator speech.

At the end of each event, the Chamber holds a ribbon cutting recognizing a new member, a member who has achieved a milestone or is making a big announcement.

Brewing Up Business Plano takes place the first Tuesday of the month starting Jan. 7, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at 3100 Independence Parkway Suite 300, Plano 75075. The program is free to Chamber members, $10 in advance for non-members and $20 at the door.

More information is available at the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce website.

— David Taffet