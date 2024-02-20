A Lewisville ISD teacher is on paid administrative leave after wearing a pink dress to school on Valentine’s Day.

A video of Rachmad Tjachyadi posted by the anti-LGBTQ group Libs of TikTok got more than 4 million views. But students have defended their teacher and put up a change.org petition that has gotten about 15,000 signatures as of today (Tuesday, Feb. 20). In the petition, they note he was dressed for Spirit Day and is “in no way a pedophile or publicizing a ‘fetish.’” The petition concludes, “It would be a great loss for Hebron High School to lose a teacher like Mr.Tjachyadi.”

The district is being very tight lipped about its inquiry into the incident.

“It is our standard procedure to place a staff member on leave when we review concerns shared with the campus,” said Amanda Brim, a Lewisville ISD spokesperson.

