Early voting for the March 5 primary began today, Feb. 20 and runs through March 5. You can vote at any early voting location in the county in which you are registered.

Just in time for early voting, the Dallas Morning News endorsed Julie Johnson in her 10-way race for the Democratic nomination for CD 32 citing her experience and ability to work across the aisle.

Stonewall Democrats issued their list of endorsements with two ballot warnings. The warnings were against Sandra Crenshaw who’s challenging Venton Jones in HD 100 and against Kim Cooks in the 5th District Court of Appeals race against endorsed candidate Cory Carlyle.

Here’s the full list of Stonewall Dallas endorsed candidates:

Stonewall Democrats 02-26-24

— David Taffet