Stage Notes Calendar

Opening this week:

Cirque du Soleil: Crystal, opened Thursday-Sunday at the Dickies Arena.

Theatre Wesleyan: Exit, Pursued By a Bear, opened Thursday-Feb. 25 at Texas Wesleyan University.

The Sound of (Black) Music, 8 p.m. today at the Eisemann Center.

Fort Worth Opera: dwb (driving while black), today and Saturday at Van Cliburn Concert Hall.

The Core Theatre: Fresh and Hot Sketch Comedy, today-Sunday.

DSO Pops: Uptown Nights: It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing, today-Sunday at the Meyerson.

Second Chance Players: Bill W. and Dr. Bob, today-Feb. 25 at Cox Playhouse.

Theatre Denton: A Moon for the Misbegotten, today-Feb. 25.

Lakeside Community Theatre: It’s Only a Play, today-March 2.

Art Centre Theatre: A Streetcar Named Desire, today-March 3.

Theatre Frisco: A Grand Night for Singing, today-March 3.

Stolen Shakespeare Guild: The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet, today-March 9.

Upright Theatre: Into the Woods, today-March 17.

Allen Contemporary Theatre: Spotlight on Musicals, 8 p.m. Saturday.

Chamber Music International: Concert 3, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Barnabas Presbyterian Church.

Fine Arts Chamber Players: Within Worlds, 3 p.m. Saturday at Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra: Gala Concert with Renée Fleming and Rod Gilfry, Saturday at Bass Hall.

Plano Symphony Orchestra: Branford Marsalis, 8 p.m. Saturday at the Eisemann Center.

Voices Unveiled, 8 p.m. Saturday at the Eisemann Center.

Avant Chamber Ballet: Star-Crossed, Saturday and Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.

Cara Mia Theatre: Yanga, Saturday-March 5 at the Latino Cultural Center.

Broadway Dallas: Beetlejuice, Tuesday-March 3, pictured.

Onstage now:

The Dallas Opera: Electra, Saturday at the Winspear.

Pocket Sandwich Theater: The Three Musketeers – The Tale of France, through Saturday.

Dallas Theater Center: I Am Delivered’t, through Sunday at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, pictured.

Richardson Theatre Centre: Murder on the Orient Express, through Sunday.

Rockwall Community Playhouse: Perfect Wedding, through Sunday.

Runway Theatre: Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World, through Sunday.

Echo Theatre: Feeding The Cat, Incorrectly, Several Times Over, through Feb. 23 at the Bath House Cultural Center.

Art Centre Theatre: The Vagina Monologues, through Feb. 24.

Casa Manana: The Music of Linda Rondstadt, through Feb. 24.

Circle Theatre: Artemisia, through Feb. 24.

Firehouse Theatre: Something Rotten!, opened through Feb. 25.

Kitchen Dog Theatre: Shape, through Feb. 25 at D-Town CrossFit.

Lewisville Playhouse: Pageant, through Feb. 25.

Mesquite Arts Theatre: She Loves Me, through Feb. 25 in the Mesquite Arts Center.

WaterTower Theatre: Ann, through Feb. 25.

Artisan Center Theater: Bright Star, through March 2.

Teatro Dallas: XXI International Theater Festival, through March 2 at the Latino Cultural Center.

Jubilee Theater: Bread & Gravy: The Songs and Life of Ethel Waters, through March 3.

Theatre Arlington: Cabaret, through March 3.

Theatre Three: God of Carnage, through March 3.

Texas Ballet Theater unveils 2024/25 season

Earlier this week, TBT announced its 2024-2025 season with a lineup “that weaves together revered classics, fresh narratives, and creative innovations.” Peformances begin in September with the usual schedule of shows in both the Winspear and Bass Hall unless otherwise noted. The season of four productions will run through May 2025.

The season includes (from TBT):

Sept. 13-15 and 20-22: Cinderella. Kickstarting the season is Ben Stevenson’s enchanting production of the timeless tale of splendor and romance that transports audiences to a magical realm of fairy dust, glass slippers, and hilariously wicked stepsisters. This beloved story of love triumphant is choreographed to the mesmerizing score of Sergey Prokofiev, promising a performance of unparalleled beauty and grace.

Nov. 29-Dec. 8 and Dec. 13-29: The Nutcracker. The holiday season will sparkle with the joy and wonder of Ben Stevenson’s spectacular production. Set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, this perennial favorite invites audiences into an enchanting vision of merriment and delight, making it an essential part of any holiday tradition.

Feb. 21-23 and Feb. 28-March 2: International Woman. This compelling evening is dedicated entirely to works by female choreographers, showcasing a diverse array of pieces that explore the nuances of human connection, emotion, and the joy of dance. Highlights include Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Shibuya Blues, a riveting exploration of modern life and dance; Lamentation Variations, inspired by Martha Graham’s elegy in movement; Martha Graham’s whimsical Maple Leaf Rag; and Natalie Weir’s vibrant Jabula, a celebration of motion and dance through the music of Hans Zimmer’s The Power of One. Performances will be held at Bass Performance Hall and Wyly Theatre.

May 2-4 and 16-18: Giselle. Closing the season is this world premiere where TBT’s Artistic Director, Tim O’Keefe, intricately builds upon the foundational choreography of Jean Coralli, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa to present his own brilliant interpretation of this iconic masterpiece. Set to the hauntingly beautiful composition of Adolphe Adam, this production tells the tragic tale of love, betrayal, and redemption.

NTPA secures its Willow Bend home in Plano



Last week, North Texas Performing Arts announced that it has signed a new lease at The Shops of Willow Bend which will secure its home for the next 11 years. This news came right before Plano City Council approved plans to overhaul the mall into an open-air retail center. WIth that, NTPA stated that as part of this new agreement, NTPA will be moving to a new location within the mall.

“This puts us in the heart of what will be the region’s finest retail, dining and entertainment destination, and offers a unique opportunity to re-imagine and recreate our home,” NTPA Chief Executive Darrel Rodenbaugh said in the announcement. “We were able to conclude extraordinarily favorable terms and secure a long-term future and couldn’t be more pleased with Centennial’s support.”

The company has put an ask for help from its patrons and guests and the community:

We need your ideas, your skills, and your support to help us design our new home and manage this move within the next twelve months. We also need to raise over $250,000 to build and sustain our new theater complex. Whether it’s through sponsorships, donations, or hands-on help, your support will be the difference.

To learn more or contribute, click here.

Santander renews its support of Dallas Black Dance Theatre

DBDT announced this month that Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation renewed its commitment as the Presenting Sponsor for all DBDT’s Black History Month events during February 2024 for the second year.

The Foundation’s sponsorship will provide support for DBDT’s annual Cultural Awareness Performance series, as well as in-person and virtual student matinee performances, community outreach programs, education tours, a lecture series and expanded access to Black history and Black arts programming throughout Black History Month. With Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation’s support, DBDT will bring its blend of contemporary and traditional dance to the community.

“Santander is pleased to continue our partnership with Dallas Black Dance Theatre, an organization committed to promoting diversity and inclusivity through the arts. Our collaboration aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Black Americans during Black History Month and beyond, as we work together to uplift our community. We believe that by coming together, we can build a city that fosters inclusivity and pride for all. At Santander, we remain dedicated to supporting initiatives that strengthen our communities and celebrate diversity,” Christopher Pfirrman, Santander Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel said in the press release.

The series included in-person and virtual student matinees, lectures and presentations, tours and community outreach. Remaining community outreach appearances for Black History Month include the following:

Texas Instruments (DBDT) – Richardson, TX | Feb. 22

Caldwell Arts ( Encore! ) – Tyler, TX | Feb. 22 – 23

) – Tyler, TX | Feb. 22 – 23 Houston Christian University (DBDT) – Houston, TX | Feb. 22 – 23

Mercedes Benz ( Encore! ) – Fort Worth, TX | Feb. 27

) – Fort Worth, TX | Feb. 27 OneTen ( Encore! ) – Dallas, TX | Feb. 28

) – Dallas, TX | Feb. 28 Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce (DBDT) – Lawton, OK | Feb. 29

For more information on DBDT’s Cultural Awareness Performance Series, click here.

