Director Taylor Staniforth directed a lush production of Artemisia at the Circle Theatre. Lauren Gunderson’s play wasn’t just a look at Artemisia Gentileschi, but almost an art history lesson as well. With a dynamic cast and gorgeous set, Circle Theatre’s current production was a triumph.

Sky Williams played the adult Artemisia who had found a fulfilled life after a marked past. Williams played the role with such strength that relayed a woman who had overcome an attack by a man, a long gone mother, a loving but questionably supportive father and a new life and family. Williams’ confidence was revelatory and layered with emotion. As the younger version, Maddie Suttles gave the character a strong sass factor which was echoed by Williams. When Suttles’ version suffered through the attack, her performance emanated that pain and devastation. She followed suit as Artemisia’s charming but rebellious daughter Prudenzia.

As Artemisia’s side piece, Carson Wright’s Francesco was all good guy vibes. He radiated warmth and kindness and what he did with his eyes was both powerful and dreamy. The character was mostly in Artemisia’s orbit, but Wright played him with caring depth giving something more to the written character. Jenna Anderson did double duty as Art’s mother but stepped up for the more flashy part of the Grand Duchess. The comedic relief to the play, Anderson delivered gifts with her physicality and facial expressions along with her clever lines. She stole most of her scenes, but never at the expense of others.

Paul Taylor’s performance as Art’s father Orazio was quite masterful. Also an artist, Orazio competed with his daughter but also had a complex about her rather superior talents. Taylor wrapped all these insecurities and spite with a fatherly touch and love into an incredible display. That counterbalance against the strength of Williams and Suttles was perfection.

Savannah Elayyach and J.R. Bradford are swings for the show.

Staniforth directed this show with a lovely hand that each character was easy to get invested in. The play took its time without being overwrought and with no intermission. Instead, Staniforth let Artemisia unfold with perfect pacing. Christina Vargas’ costuming felt suited for the period with gorgeous ensembles for all the actors. The lighting was crucial to the show’s emotional output and Nikki DeShea Smith did not disappoint with her moody illumination. Scenic Designer Leah Mazur and Scenic Artist Isabella Barnett created a stunning look for the show with the artist’s works adorning the walls as well as serving as a huge backdrop. The set itself conveyed the living spaces of Artemisia with comfortable and effective space and decor. The two created a lush look that was easy to fall into.

Artemisia worked on all its levels with a fine mix of humor and drama. The history of the story was compelling mixed with contemporary language and exchange. Bonus points for the exit surprise when audiences walk out.

The show runs through Feb. 25.

–Rich Lopez