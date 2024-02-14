Pennsylvania-based production company HalfJack Generation announced Wednesday that its debut feature film Wild Fire has been picked up by distributor Gravitas Ventures for its USA release. The news comes a week after the trailer dropped last week. Wild Fire will be available to watch from March 5 on Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and other services. The film is also available for pre-order here.

The film is a predominantly female and queer-led ensemble drama centering on seven acquaintances who get too real about their lives over the course of one night.

From publicity

After an unyielding game of Truth or Dare, the exemplary couple opens up about what they’re going through—that they’re not as perfect as they seem.

This sets the stage for the rest of the group to reveal their own unspoken desires and secrets that they have been avoiding, some for their whole lives. The following morning back in their bedrooms, each couple must choose a path. Will they integrate their newly exposed truths…or choose to act as if nothing has changed?

Wild Fire marks the directorial debut of Jennifer Cooney who also wrote the story.

“Wild Fire is about the journey of becoming one’s truest self. Film has the power to not just represent, but incite radical honesty, personal growth, self- and social-awareness, and expansion towards new perspectives. This is why I am so excited to be working with Gravitas Ventures—to bring this film to as wide an audience as possible. The aim is for the message of authenticity and human connection to travel as far and wide as possible,” Cooney said in a press release.

So far, the film has had an impressive run over its course of 10 months on the international festival circuit in 2023. In that time, it has received 22 awards and accolades including Best Drama at Shockfest Film Festival, Best of Fest at Pride Film Festival, and Best Original Score and Best Actress (Celeste Marcone) at the Red Dirt Film Festival.

Watch the Wild Fire trailer below:

–Rich Lopez