Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love. In the Monthly Mixtape, these are the new songs that captured our fancy in the past weeks.

Y’all, it is tough keeping up with the slew of new music releases by queer artists — and that’s a good problem to have. Here’s a wrap up of what we’ve received in recent days.

Kim Petras dropped her new EP Slut Pop Miami on Valentine’s Day

The Grammy-winning pop star dropped her new, sex positive EP which serves as the sequel to her 2022 viral EP Slut Pop.The EP has Petras continuing her observations on the double-standards male and female sexual expression. She does that with songs like “Gag On It,” “Rim Job” and “Butt Slutt.”

Get the vibes of Slut Pop Miami below:

Trans rocker Jordan Maye released “Hush” single on Feb. 15.

Lesbian singer Talia Keys remakes Eurythmics’ signature hit

Idles, led by bi singer Joe Talbot, released its newest album TANGK last Friday

Watch the video for Idles’ newest single “Grace” below:

Lorelei K kicked off the new year with a new single

Sorry we were late to the game on this one. We love our North Texas band and frontwoman Dahlia Knowles and they got 2024 off to a fabulous start. The band dropped its newest single “Axe and Tree” on Jan. 26 along with a new video.

“This song is like no other we’ve ever release,” Knowles stated on social media. “”It’s more personal, more stripped down, extremely intimate and dark than ever.”

She added that the song serves as a letter to her father when Knowles was in a mental health facility.

“Sometimes all I can do with my thoughts is to trap them into a song,” she wrote. “I’m really prout of it.”

Watch “Axe and Tree” below:

Concert Calendar

Feb. 24: Erykah Badu at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

March 1: Olivia Rodrigo at American Airlines Center.

March 2:Jenny Lewis at South Side Music Hall.

March 5: Sleater-Kinney at The Studio At The Factory.

March 9: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium.

March 22: Pink Martini with China Forbes at the Winspear.

March 22: Jimbo’s Drag Circus World Tour at House of Blues.

March 24 and 25: Madonna at American Airlines Center.

April 1:Neko Case at Granada Theater.

April 1: Whitney Queen Of The Night at the Majestic Theatre.

April 6: Patrice Pike Band at the Granada.

April 12: Margaret Cho at the Texas Theatre.

April 18: Amy Sedaris at the Majestic Theatre.

April 25: David Sedaris at McFarlin Auditorium.

May 3: Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center.

May 4: Randy Rainbow at the Majestic Theatre.

June 4: Justin Timberlake at Dickies Arena.

June 14: Alanis Morrissette at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 3: Sarah McLachlan, Feist at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

July 6: Jennifer Lopez at American Airlines Center.

July 14: New Kids On The Block, Paula Abdul at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 25: Janet Jackson at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 11: Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins at Globe Life Field.

Nov. 6: P!NK at Globe Life Field.

– Rich Lopez