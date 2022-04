Each year, Legacy Cares puts on the largest conference in the U.S. for women living with HIV. This year’s conference takes place April 29 through May 1 at the Westin Park Central, 12720 Merit Drive.

To register for the conference, click here.

The conference still needs volunteers beginning Thursday. To volunteer for the conference, click here.

For more information, call Legacy Cares at 214-520-6308 ext. 384.

— David Taffet