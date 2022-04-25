It’s time once again for the annual CMI (Community Marketing & Insights) survey, which gives you a chance to tell folks what you think about everything from anti-LGBTQ legislation to corporations participating in Pride to your favorite alcoholic beverage.

By completing this survey, you not only get to express your opinion, you also have the chance to support LGBTQ media — locally, regionally and nationally — by proving to advertisers that LGBTQ media not only deserves their advertising dollars, but that advertising in LGBTQ media is a great way to reach loyal and knowledgeable customers.

AND you have the chance to win goodies, too!

The last question on the survey asks where you found the survey. Please find Dallas Voice in that list and check our box!

Again, here is the link.

— Tammye Nash