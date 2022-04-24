Friends and family in Houston are trying to find a 25-year-old transgender woman named Princess, who has been missing since April 18.

Friends told Sue Kerr with Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents that Princess worked at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros’ home stadium, and that she was on her way home that night after an Astros game when she disappeared. They said she spoke to her roommate for just under a minute at 10:14 p.m. to say that she was waiting for the bus at a transfer station, probably somewhere near Minute Maid Park, and was headed home, which was in a neighborhood north of the stadium.

Princess, who is white and currently had bright blonde hair, was last seen wearing her work uniform: black pants, a navy blue shirt with gray on the sleeves, black shoes and an Astros cap with an orange visor.

Friends told Kerr that a police report has been filed but that there have been no clues as to her whereabouts. When they call her cell phone, which does not have a tracker function, it goes straight to voicemail, they said. Friends also said that while Princess did use some dating apps, she was not seeing anyone at the moment, and that she had been verbally harassed on the street in the past. They said she rarely went out in public without a mask.

Anyone with information regarding Princess should contact Houston Police. The department’s non-emergency number is 3-1-1, and the email is 311@houstontx.gov. You can find other contact information online at HoustonTx.gov/police. Dallas Voice has reached out to the Houston Police Department for information.

Anyone who has information can also contact Princess’ friends and family via email at Noh8123@yahoo.com.

SAY THEIR NAMES

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 10 transgender people, primarily trans women of color, have died violently so far in 2022. Two of those have been in Texas: Cypress Ramos, 21, was found beaten to death in a storage unit facility in Lubbock on Feb. 21, and Paloma Vasquez was found shot to death in her apartment in Houston on Feb. 26. Allen Montemayor has been arrested and charged in Ramos’ death, but police in Houston have so far found no suspects in Vazquez’ death.

Trans woman Iris Santos was shot to death outside a fast-food restaurant on Westheimer Road a year ago, on April 23, 2021, and trans woman Asia Jynae Foster was murdered in Houston on Transgender Day of Remembrance, Nov. 20, in 2020.

Other transgender victims of violence in 2022 have been Amariey Lei, also known as Myara, who was murdered New Year’s Day in Wilkinsburg, Penn.; Duvall Princess, 24, murdered Jan. 3 in Jacksonville, Fla.; Matthew Angelo Spampinato, 21, a trans man killed Feb. 9 in a hit-and-run in New Castle, Del.; Naomie Skinner, 25, murdered Feb. 12 in Highland Park, Mich., near Detroit; Tatiana Labelle, 33, found dead March 18 in Chicago; Kathryn “Katie” Newhouse, 19, murdered March 19 in Canton, Ga.; Kenyatta “Kesha” Webster, 24, found dead March 26 in Jackson, Miss.; Miia Love Parker, 25, murdered April 1 in Chester, Penn., and Fern Feather, 29, murdered April 12 in Morristown, Vt.

— Tammye Nash