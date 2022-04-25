Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced Monday morning the six shows coming to Bass Hall as a part of the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Bass season presented by PNC Bank. The season commemorates 25 years of the Bass but also marks the beginning of a new partnership between Performing Arts Fort Worth and PNC Bank. The bank will serve as a premier partner for the season.

“As we look forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of Bass Hall, we are thrilled to welcome PNC Bank as a premier partner on the 2022-2023 Broadway Season,” Performing Arts Fort Worth President and CEO Dione Kennedy said in a press release. “As the industry continues to come back from the pandemic, we are extremely grateful to all of our sponsors, patrons and community for their continued support.”

The season opens in November and runs through July 2023. New season tickets will go on sale July 12 with a waiting list available now here.

Here are the shows coming up for Broadway at the Bass 2022/23:

Nov. 11-13: Elf the Musical. The holiday musical based on the Will Ferrell film will kick of the season and can be included as a season add-on.

Nov. 29.-Dec. 4: My Fair Lady. The season kicks off with the Lincoln Center Theater production of the Lerner & Loewe classic.

Jan. 18-29: The Lion King: The Disney blockbuster production celebrates 20 years on tour.

Feb. 7-12: Pretty Woman the Musical: Based on the Julia Roberts/Richard Gere film, this romantic comedy is timed perfectly for Valentine’s Day.

March 28-April 2: Annie: The stage favorite returns in a brand new production.

May 9-14: Tootsie: Based on the Dustin Hoffman film about a man who’s life is a drag goes drag for a more fulfilling life.

June 27-July 3: Hadestown: Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award®\ for Best Musical Theater Album.

“PNC’s Fort Worth team is thrilled to be supporting such a diverse and entertaining showcase like the Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank,” Dale Klose, Fort Worth-based PNC Southwest and Mountain territory executive said in the release “A thriving arts and culture community brings economic, social, and civic prosperity, and that is what we ultimately want for Fort Worth. The bank has a rich history of supporting its communities through the arts, and we are honored to be enhancing that legacy in this area through both this sponsorship and our Main Street Banking model.”

For more information and updates, visit BassHall.com.