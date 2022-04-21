Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

ATTPAC announces its next Broadway Series

In a press release Thursday, The AT&T Perfroming Arts Center announced its 2022/23 Broadway at the Center series in partnership with Broadway Dallas. The series include four musicals and three add-ons.

“This series lineup includes audience favorites, as well as some of the hot new shows out there,” Debbie Storey, president and CEO of AT&T Performing Arts Center said in the release. “We are thrilled to showcase Broadway at the Center in the Winspear Opera House, the best stage for Broadway in North Texas.”

The series includes the following (From ATTPAC):

Jan. 19-21: Legally Blonde

The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room.

March 2-4: 9 to 5 the Musical

Based on the film comedy, this Dolly Parton classic tells the story of three co-workers pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. The three concoct a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor.

April 6-8: Anastasia

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat.

May 11-13: Fiddler on the Roof

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings a fresh and authentic vision to the beloved theatrical show featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset” and more.

In addition to the Center’s series, this is the fourth year of the partnership between Broadway Dallas (formerly Dallas Summer Musicals) and the ATTPAC that will be presented at the Winspear Opera House. This year will feature the shows SIX and Tootsie available to Broadway at the Center series subscribers. For more information, click here.

Onstage in Bedford mourns the loss of former artistic director

In an email last week, Onstage in Bedford announced that its former artistic director DeeAnn Blair had passed away.

From OIB:

Today, we mourn the loss of DeeAnn Blair, who died this morning after a valiant battle against ovarian cancer. Along with her husband, Richard, DeeAnn founded Artisan Center Theater and was Artistic Director of ONSTAGE in our early years.

Her impact on the North Texas theater community and beyond cannot be expressed in words.

DeeAnn’s donation will be felt for some time yet. Our thoughts and hearts are with the Blairs and the extended Artisan family.

Tony-nominee Michael Cavanaugh to headline the Eisemann Center

Known for his high-octane rock n’roll concerts, Michael Cavanaugh will head to the Eisemann Center for a one-night-only show on May 6. Backed by his full band, the 2002 Tony Award nominee (Best Actor Featured Role in a Musical for Movin’ Out) will perform a special concert featuring the biggest hits of Billy Joel and Elton John.

He was handpicked by Billy Joel to lead the Broadway jukebox musical featuring the songs of Joel. He also received a Grammy nomination for his recording of the show.

Tickets are on sale now here.

Dallas Theater Center announces its 2022-23 season

In a press release Wednesday, the Dallas Theater Center announces the shows for its 2022-23 season.

The full season will be presented as such (from DTC):

Sept. 8–25: Clue

Based on the 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the classic board game, Clue is a farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. At the Wyly Theatre.

Oct. 13-30: Trouble in Mind

Follow an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production in Alice Childress’ funny, moving and ultimately shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theater. At the Kalita Humphreys Theatre.

Nov. 25-Dec. 24: A Christmas Carol

As a holiday add-on, Dallas Theater Center’s traditional production ofthe Dickens holiday classic returns to the Wyly Theatre in a reimagined take on the three spirits visit the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present and future.

Feb. 16-March 5: Native Gardens

In this contemporary comedy, cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Pablo, a rising attorney, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, have just purchased a home next to Frank and Virginia, a well-established D.C. couple with a prize-worthy English garden. But an impending barbeque for Pablo’s colleagues and a delicate disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spiral into an all-out border dispute, exposing both couples’ notions of race, taste, class, and privilege. At the Kalita.

April 7-30: Into the Woods

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. As their individual adventures begin to overlap and their wishes are granted, the characters learn that “no one is alone.” At the Wyly.

“We are thrilled to return to producing a full season of vibrant, joyful plays and musicals for our community,” said Kevin Moriarty, DTC’s Enloe/Rose Artistic Director said in a press release. “These plays will allow us to come together as a community to laugh, gain insights into the human condition, and be inspired by the delight of experiencing shared stories alongside our friends and neighbors from all throughout Dallas. These productions will also celebrate the artistry of our outstanding professional resident artists, working in collaboration with talented actors, directors and designers from North Texas and across the country.”

Dallas Theater Center’s season tickets are on sale now and include each show save for A Christmas Carol and can be purchased online here.

Additionally, DTC’s Public Works Dallas will return in the the summer 2023. The theater project fuses professional artists and Dallas community memers into a large production. More information will be released at a later date.

…for Disney’s Frozen by Broadway Dallas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. The Tony-nominated musical will play a three-week engagement at the Music Hall at Fair Park from July 20-Aug. 7.

Denise Lee wrote and stars in new cabaret show

Fort Worth’s Circle Theatre announced the second show of its 41st season late late week. Denise Lee’s Pressure Makes Diamonds is a musical cabaret that weaves original storytelling and classic songs by local singer and performer Denise Lee. Lee penned the show with co-writer Monique Midgette who also directs.

From Circle Theatre:

They say diamonds are forever, they say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and they say that the quality of a diamond is determined by the Four Cs: color, cut, carat, and clarity. They also say that the process to unearth a diamond’s full beauty takes a tremendous amount of pressure.

This original production will shine a bright light on a diamond’s similarities to life. Denise Lee, recently seen at Circle Theatre in The Glass Menagerie.

The show opens Thursday.

