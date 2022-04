Stonewall Democrats hold a meet-and-greet with a number of candidates tonight, April 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s. Some of the candidates, including Jasmine Crockett and Venton Jones are in May run-offs. Crockett is seeking to fill the seat currently held by Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson. Jones is running for Texas House of Representatives to fill the seat Crockett is vacating.

— David Taffet