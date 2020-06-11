Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum will become the area’s first major museum to open its doors to the public, starting on Saturday, June 20 (with member-only access beginning on June 18).

The opening will be accompanied by new safety protocols, including masks required for all guests; masks for all employes; and denied access to those who are sick or showing signs of respiratory distress; and enforced six-foot social distancing.

In addition, the major exhibition of Italian art that opened on March 1 and was slated to end on June 14 has been extended through July. (Pictured is a detail of a work by Caravaggio included in the showing.) Also, work from its African, Asian and Ancient American collections will be added to the galleries of European painting and sculpture.

You can learn more about the rules for the opening and exhibits here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones