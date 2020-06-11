All theater companies have had to cancel, curtail or reschedule their seasons for the past few months, including Theatre 3. But the Uptown troupe has decided to go forward with its season-ending production, and make it available exclusively online.

T3 typically opens its shows on Mondays, so fittingly, this version of The Immigrant debuts on June 15 (and will be available through June 28). Unlike many streaming theater options, however, each of the 10 “performances” will start at a traditional time (weekend and Wednesday matinees, evening curtain), and access will be limited to 200 “seats” (about the same T3’s mainstage). There will even be talk-backs hosted after the June 15, 21 and 28 shows, via Facebook. Streaming access is $15. You can get it here.

The play, a still-timely tale of immigration set in Texas in the first half of the last century, is a four-hander, directed by T3 artistic director Jeffrey Schmidt. It will employ green-screen technology to create an intimate but socially-distanced theater experience.

— Arnold Wayne Jones