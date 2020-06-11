Gay country crooner Orville Peck, who was supposed to release an EP to follow up his hit LP Pony tomorrow, has announced that he will delay the release until sometime in July, as a sign of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We’re undergoing a huge overdue worldwide transformation thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement, and that is mainly what I want to put my focus on at the moment,” he posted on his Instagram feed. “The momentum is currently so strong, and it needs to keep going in order to didmantle the injustices of oppression.”

The EP, titled Show Pony, will use the same art work and playlist, he said; only the release date is changing.

— Arnold Wayne Jones