Local drag star Kennedy Davenport — Miss Gay USofA 2019-2020, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and more — will be performing her “So F*ck My Drag” show live on Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m., via StageIt.com.

Tickets for the 30-minute show are $10, available online here at StageIt.com.

It will be “old-school drag” with dancing and lip-syncing plus live-singing, too, Kennedy promised in a Facebook livestream video as she “undragged” following her live “Little Richard” show over the weekend, during which she also noted that she is a coronavirus survivor. “Y’all need to watch. It’s gonna be good; I promise!”

— Tammye Nash