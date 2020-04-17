Black Tie Dinner will host its first-ever digital kickoff event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, to announce the 2020 Black Tie beneficiaries, reveal this year’s theme and highlight more opportunities to be a part of this year’s dinner.

The 39th annual dinner is set for Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Dallas.

BTD Co-chair Jeremy Hawpe said, “We are all having to adjust to the current COVID-19 situation. Along with those challenges, we are discovering new opportunities, including reimagining how we normally kick-off our year. Instead of our supporters coming to us we get to go directly to them with some great news and exciting presentations.”

BTD Co-Chair Brad Pritchett added, “The work that our beneficiaries are doing in our community is more important than ever. The Black Tie Dinner Board of Directors, our sponsors and supporters must be resilient during these unprecedented times, and we are even more determined to be there for our community, especially now.”

BTD’s inaugural digital kickoff event will be streamed live on the BTD website and the BTD Facebook page.

Black Tie Dinner has raised more than $25 million since it began in 1982. The proceeds each year raised are distributed to numerous beneficiaries supporting and serving the LGBTQ and HIV/AIDs communities in North Texas, as well as the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

— Tammye Nash