Last week, I did a story called Social Distancing is this Epidemic’s Safe Sex about what we should learn from the AIDS epidemic to apply to the current pandemic. This week, a new and familiar theme emerged: Get tested. Know your status.

We know that testing has been an important tool in controlling the AIDS epidemic. Those who are positive can begin taking medication and most will live out a normal life span. Even before medication to control HIV became available, we were testing to contain the virus. Those who were positive who practiced safer sex were less likely to pass it along.

That’s where we are now with the coronavirus. We’re expecting drugs to prove effective in fighting the virus sometime this year. We’re hoping for a vaccine within 18 months. That’s breakneck speed compared to the AIDS epidemic, but HIV research has gotten us to where we are.

Except testing isn’t widely available. You must be showing symptoms or be in a susceptible category. Before we can safely reopen the economy, people should know their status. We know that coronavirus testing is accurate. It’s just not available.

How would testing work?

If people were widely tested, those who test positive would self-quarantine for two weeks. That seems to be the incubation and contagious period for the virus.

Just as we did during the height of the AIDS epidemic, we’d need to take care of each other. We created the Buddy Program where people visited and helped those who couldn’t get around because of their AIDS-related illnesses. Those in self-quarantine shouldn’t go out at all during that two-week period. Buddies would do their shopping for them and leave the groceries at the door. Text them to make sure they got the groceries and there’s no-contact or safe delivery.

Those who test negative would go to work. Within a quicker period of time, people could return to eating at restaurants. Stores could reopen. Bars, libraries, parks would come back to life. Things would begin to return to normal quicker.

Of course, to prevent the appearance of a widespread problem, the Trump administration has resisted testing. So this lockdown is going to continue. Or should continue. At this point, that’s the only other way to stay safe.

— David Taffet