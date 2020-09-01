No Dallas hospitals are listed among healthcare leaders in the 2020 Healthcare Equality Index.

More hospitals than ever participated in this year’s survey by Human Rights Campaign. Results were published differently than in prior years, however. Of the 795 participants, HRC only published the 485 that were listed as leaders or top performers.

Only six hospitals in Texas were listed, although none were in Dallas. In the past, Parkland Hospital and the Dallas VA received top scores. Other Dallas hospitals refused to participate. From the results, it’s unclear if the Dallas VA and Parkland didn’t participate or scored poorly.

The Texas hospitals listed as leaders are: People’s Community Clinic and RBJ Health Center in Austin, VA Michael DeBakey Medical Center in Houston, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital and VA South Texas Health Care System in San Antonio and VA Central Texas Health Care System in Temple.

— David Taffet