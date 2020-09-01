Over the last few weeks, various movie exhibitors — Alamo Drafthouse, Landmark Theatres, Angelika Film Centers and more — have opened their doors to socially-responsible indoor filmgoing. But one of the problems has been content: The studios have been releasing theatrical-intended tentpoles directly on streaming services; in fact Friday, the delayed live-action Mulan will debut as a special add-on to Disney+. A few weeks ago, Unhinged became perhaps the first major film to debut only in theaters. But the release Thursday of Tenet — Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated latest existential sci-fi mindscrew, pictured — will open in cineplexes.

Oddly, though, neither Mulan nor Tenet were made available for preview, at least for local critics. It may be an indication that the movie business is changing substantially in all respects. Still, being back in theaters (assuming it’s safe!) is a welcome development… though ironic, since the weekend before Labor Day has traditionally been a dumping ground of films released to burn off inventory before the “prestige” fall season gets underway.

Friday, my lead story is about the arts coming back. Think of the movies as another indicator. We may be finally getting the hang of this corona thing, despite our leadership.

— Arnold Wayne Jones