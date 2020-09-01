Oral swabbing COVID-19 testing is now available at no cost in Dallas’ District 4 at Good Street Baptist Church, 3110 Bonnie View Road. Oral swab testing offers a less invasive alternative than a nasopharyngeal swab, and this is the first oral swab testing location in District 4.

District 4 Council Member Carolyn King Arnold said, “District 4 includes populations with underlying health issues in several at-risk ZIP codes, such as 75216. Underlying health issues such as diabetes, kidney disease and asthma are a few of the contributing factors to the aggressiveness of COVID-19.”

Testing can be scheduled Monday-Saturday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. through September. Pre-test registration is encouraged but not required and can be found at texas.curativeinc.com.

The location is open to all and there are no residency or ID requirements. The site is projected to accommodate approximately 600 individuals daily.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals throughout Dallas to receive the COVID-19 test,” said Arnold. “It is even more important that the at-risk communities take advantage of this opportunity right in the neighborhood.

“Even though the COVID-19 positive numbers appear to be decreasing, we cannot afford to relax our efforts to keep the community and Dallas safe and healthy,” she added. “Everyone should be tested, stay sanitized and stay #MaskedUp.”

Allow 72-96 hours for results. If you have not received your results after that time or if you have questions about your appointment, call 1-833-213-0643 or email covid@davacoinc.com.

For more information on COVID-19 visit DallasCityHall.com/covid19 or call the city’s 24/7 COVID-19 hotline at 214-670-INFO (4636).

— Tammye Nash