Houston police are investigating the murder of a transgender woman found shot to death in her southwest Houston apartment on Saturday.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was shot several times, according to police, who said she was apparently killed sometime early Saturday morning, when few neighbors were home, since no one heard the gunshots.

Police said the woman’s body was found by her boyfriend who went by the apartment, located in the 6600 block of Dunlap Street at Clarewood, around 8 p.m., according to Click2Houston.com. The boyfriend told police the apartment door was unlocked when he arrived, and police said there were no signs of a break in.

ABC 13 Eyewitness News reported that the woman lived alone, and that shell casings were found at the scene.

— Tammye Nash