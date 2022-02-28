Recently, during the process of moderating comments on the Dallas Voice Facebook page, I came across two “comments” that were both politically-based memes expressing patently false claims and that had nothing to do with the posts to which they had been added. After discussing the situation with our publisher and owner, Leo Cusimano, I decided to delete those comments and to block the person who posted them on our Facebook page.

Understand that this person was not blocked just for those two comments. This was not a “first offense;” this person has a history of posting unrelated comments on DV Facebook content.

We at Dallas Voice believe in open debate, in making room for all sides of a story. We believe in making sure opposing opinions have a chance to be heard. But these memes were not “expressing an opinion,” they were just plain old trolling.

So in light of the decision to delete the comments and block the commenter, I thought I should make clear Dallas Voice’s policies regarding comments on our website, DallasVoice.com, and on Dallas Voice social media posts and pages:

Spam comments will be deleted, and URLs that post spam comments will be blocked. All comments to posts on DallasVoice.com are moderated.

Comments must be relative to the story/post to which they are added. Those that are not will be deleted.

Comments that are anti-LGBTQ will not automatically be deleted. However, comments that use derogatory language, especially including pejorative terms for gays, lesbians and transgender people, and/or racial or ethnic slurs, will be deleted. Repeat offenders will be blocked.

Comments that include personal attacks or unsubstantiated claims — such as saying a victim of a crime “deserved” what happened to them — will be deleted. Repeat offenders will be blocked.

Comments promoting conspiracy theories and false information will be deleted. Repeat offenders will be blocked.

We have no problem with debate or with differing viewpoints. We believe in, encourage and absolutely support freedom of speech. But freedom of speech does not include dangerous speech. Freedom of speech does not include libelous speech. Freedom of speech does not include hate speech.

You are free to say what you want; just remember that you bear responsibility for the things you say. Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from the consequences of your speech. Also remember that the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech means freedom from censorship by the government, and Dallas Voice is not the government. We are a privately-owned business, and we have the right not to “serve” those who violate our policies and standards.

I hope this clears things up. Anyone who believes that they have been unfairly or accidentally blocked from commenting at DallasVoice.com or one of our social media pages can contact me at nash@dallasvoice.com.

Thanks for listening.

— Tammye Nash