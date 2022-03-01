The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has published analysis of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s non-binding opinion, which he released Feb. 21, calling affirming health care for transgender youth, blasting Paxton for “cit[ing] sources in a misleading way and [drawing] parallels that researchers say simply do not exist.” For the article, reporter Emily Brindley spoke to the people behind the sources Paxton quoted, most of whom were outraged to see their work so blatantly misrepresented.

Alexandra Minna Stern, professor of history at the University of Michigan, studies the history of forced sterilization in the United States, and Paxton tried to show a parallel between forced sterilization and gender affirmation surgeries for minors. Stern, who had not known Paxton cited her work, told Brindley she is “mortified” to see her research included in the opinion.

As quoted in the Star-Telegram, Stern said, “I’m adamantly opposed to this interpretation, and it does not align with my research and the conclusions of my research. If they knew anything about my scholarship more generally, they would know that I am someone whose research demonstrates the harm the very types of policies they’re trying to enact on marginalized people.”

The article goes on to debunk all of the sources Paxton cites in his opinion, including the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, which issued a written statement: “It’s disheartening to see the Texas Attorney General’s opinion referencing WPATH to bolster an overall argument completely at odds with WPATH guidance.”

There’s more, all of which not only picks apart Paxton’s opinion, but also points to the blatant political pandering behind his opinion and Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive to the Department of Family and Protective services to investigate families getting gender-affirming health care for their trans children and the health professionals providing that treatment.

Go read it for yourself.

— Tammye Nash