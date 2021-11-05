Crossovers for shopping, dining and backroom activities

ars are so last decade. Crossovers are nothing more than jacked up cars, but they have the look of adventure and more room for, um, activities in the rear. Whether you’re heading to your favorite shopping trail, bourbon trail or actual in-forest trails, one of these can get you there with grace and pace.

— Casey Williams

Subaru Forester Wilderness (above)

This is Subie that likes playing dirty, identified by 17-inch black alloys, anti-glare hood graphic and fearsome black body cladding. Add front skid plates, all-terrain tires, and 9.2-inch of ground clearance to get busy. Go inside for vegan leather, crash avoidance tech and Harman Kardon audio. A 182 horsepower four-cylinder and X-MODE programming slay hills and deliver 26/33-MPG city/highway. The luggage rack was fortified for off-grid tent camping.

Base price: $32,820

Toyota Corolla Cross

Hard to argue with a quality Corolla sporting a bigger package. Upscale styling cocoons plush interiors with wireless phone charging, JBL audio and Amazon Alexa Connectivity. Auto braking, lane keep assist and radar cruise enhance safety. The perky 169 horsepower four-cylinder engine delivers and efficient 31/33-MPG city/highway.

Base price: $22,195

Nissan Pathfinder

Square-jaw styling replaces pudgy flab 35 years after the original hard-roader Pathfinder. Now a three-row crossover, interiors feel premium with touchscreens and second-row captain’s chairs. The 284 horsepower V6 achieves 21/27-MPG city/hwy. Keep safe with standard automatic braking and blind spot warning. Click through the Terrain Mode Selector to configure the vehicle for any adventure.

Base price: $33,410

Mitsubishi Outlander

It’s the Nissan Rogue’s fraternal twin with a flashier smile. The big grille fronts a 181 horsepower four-cylinder engine that gets 24/31 MPG. A standard third-row seat makes room while standard automatic emergency braking and blind spot warning amp safety. Add adaptive cruise and lane-centering steering for an easy drive.

Base price: $26,095

Genesis GV70

Sexy as all hell, this crossover sports an angry face and bubble rump, fronting interiors with available red Nappa leather. Caress slick console dials for gears and infotainment; use fingerprints for starting. Lexicon audio, head-up display and wireless charging add tech. Go quick with a 300 horsepower turbo-four or 375 horsepower V6. Monitor the vehicle remotely with cameras.

Base price: $41,000