Jeep Magneto vs. Lexus LFZ V

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

AutoCasey@aol.com

The coming age of electric vehicles will separate the princes from the princesses, with some able to stomp through nature on the way to a gorge, while others dance to the local java hut for a seasonal latte.

See if the Jeep Wrangler Magneto or the Lexus LFZ concept is your type of electric SUV.

• Sibling rivalry

Jeep: Starts with a two-door Wrangler Rubicon that’s had all of its gas-related junk yanked off and replaced with battery packs balanced within their spaces. Its rugged frame remains.

Lexus: Shares its dedicated EV architecture with the 2023 Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. Good breeding makes a pretty package.

• High style

Jeep: Traces its design back to the original World War II Willys. It looks like Ernest Hemmingway’s safari wagon but shines with Bright White paint and Surf Blue accents.

Lexus: An exuberant design shows attitude with Lexus’ evolved spindle grille, crisp creases and doorhandles that appear upon approach. Some Kardashian will take it shopping.

• Hat trick

Jeep: It’s a Jeep. The canvas top rolls back, doors come off and nature floods in.

Lexus: Its panoramic roof employs electrochromic glass that can be dimmed for shade or illuminated to reflect night sky. Like Aladdin, it takes you wonder by wonder.

• Cabin Fever

Jeep: Did I mention it’s a Jeep? It could probably be hosed out, but Custom Royal Blue and Black leather seats, Sapphire straps and Surf Blue bed liner indicate this brute cleans up nicely.

Lexus: Settle into reclining rear seats with massage and crank Mark Levinson audio. Your chauffer will crave the steering yoke and augmented reality head-up display.

• Potent Power

Jeep: A custom-built flux electric motor spins to 6,000 rpm, delivers 285 horsepower and connects to a six-speed manual transmission that employs regeneration upon clutch engagement. For something that looks like a Model T on testosterone, Mary is one complicated bitch.

Lexus: Batteries low-down in the chassis power a continuously-variable transmission plus electric all-wheel-drive. She may have been freebasing Studio 54, but is easy to handle.

• Free Ranging

Jeep: God only knows for sure, but 250 miles is a good guess given the size of its package and pudgy 5,750 lbs. Lexus: 373 miles and DC fast charging are expected, so roam wide and free young’un.

• Serving Dinner

Jeep: Organically raised Wagyu beef that was run down in its barb-free pasture and taken directly to the butcher.

Lexus: Sushi.

•Glitzy accessories: Jeep: Two-inch lift kit, roll cage, rock rails, and winch. This silent type wears 17” wheels and mud-terrain tires to out-trail Boy Scouts. Lexus: Uses an AI concierge to propose routes and restaurants based on previous selections. Troop Beverly Hills, eat your cookies out!

•Fully protected: Jeep: Skid plates protect the underside of its battery packs when things get hard and messy. It’s also fully sealed to ford 30” of water without fireworks. Lexus: An array of sensors and crash avoidance tech keep it from bumping nasty. Keep it on paved streets.

•Expected Delivery: Jeep: The Magneto is just a concept, but you can buy the plug-in Wrangler 4xe and enjoy 25 miles of fossil-free adventure today. Prices start at $51,225. Lexus: Circa 2024, but if you can’t wait, check the Toyota or Subaru versions next year. Expect a $45,000 starting price.