10 electric vehicles sparking revolution in 2022

What began with the infamous GM EV1 and Tesla has engulfed every automaker from Chevrolet to Mercedes-Benz and others you’ve never known before. No matter your new car budget, one of these should spark an electric revolution in your own driveway or carpark.

— Casey Williams

Mercedes EQE

The gold standard of executive sedans goes electric. Mercedes’ E-Class EV adopts the EQS’ full width three-zone Hyperscreen dashboard, 4-zone climate control, Bermester audio and automatic doors. It recognizes drivers’ fingerprints and can park itself, too. Drive over 300 miles; replenish 10-80 percent in 30 minutes. 4MATIC is optional.

Base price: $65,000

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Welcome the EV for Target shoppers. A slightly larger body wraps a wide touchscreen, push button gear selection, heated steering wheel, Bose audio and wireless Apple/Android connectivity. It’s GM’s first EV with hands-off Super Cruise highway driving. Go 247 miles on a charge; replenish 95 miles in 30 minutes. Do the full monty at home in seven hours.

Base price: $33,000

Kia EV6

The future of compact EV crossovers arrives with 3D head-up display, Apple Watch connectivity, curved flatscreens and a 300-mile range. Gain 210 miles in 18 minutes at fast chargers. The 576 horsepower GT model with all-wheel-drive zaps 0-60 mph in 3.5s. Use it as a generator at campsites and park it with the key fob.

Base price: $45,000

Volkswagen ID.4

It’s a typically German approach to an EV crossover. The ride is firm and interior is a bit sparse, but styling advances with silver roof rails. It glides out with 201 horsepower and rear-drive — 295hp and AWD optional. Range touches 250 miles. Standard heated steering wheel and rain sensing wipers add class. Auto emergency braking adds safety.

Base price: $39,995

Toyota bZ4X/Subaru Solterra

Developed together, these both look like next-decade RAV4s with fluid forms, all-wheel-drive and riding on Toyota’s new EV architecture. Expect a 300-mile range and DC fast charging. Premium materials, flybridge console, wide info screen and flatscreen instruments glitz the mid-size cabin. Renowned Toyota should remain.

Base price: $37,000

BMW iX

It won’t win beauty pageants, but this Bavarian crossover delights with a 516 horsepower electrical system that delivers 300 miles range, hits 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds and adds 75 miles in 10 minutes. Interiors are lavished with two large curved displays, cavernous storage, 5G Wi-Fi and Bowers & Wilkins audio. Add air suspension and AWD.

Base price: $83,200

Ford Mustang Mach-E (above)

Styling cues are familiar, but muscular five-door crossover profiles are new to Mustang. Available with all-wheel-drive, the electric powertrain dishes 270 miles range and 0-60 mph in 3.8s with the 480 horsepower GT edition. Interiors sport a 15.5-inch touchscreen and available BlueCruise hands-off highway driving. Engine noise is piped in.

Base price: $42,895

Tesla Model S Plaid

Beyond Ludicrous, Plaid packs a 1,020 horsepower electrical system that propels it 0-60 mph in 1.99s, to 200 mph and up to 396 miles per charge. Interiors encompass sleek wood, 17-inch cinematic display, steering yoke and rear screen for in-car gaming. Tesla’s Autopilot driving system, 1-touch parallel parking and auto retrieve add tech.

Base price: $129,990

Rivian R1S

It runs 0-60 mph in 3 seconds, travels 316 miles without stopping and tows 7,700 lbs. The SUV version of Rivian’s pickup is a practical rival to Tesla’s Model X, carrying seven passengers facing a wide infotainment screens. Oval headlamps add style while a large frunk adds convenience. Sales begin early next year with lush window stickers.

Base price: $70,000

Nissan Ariya

Enough of the stupid Leaf. This sleek crossover offers 300 miles range and hands-off highway driving. Imagined as a starship’s lounge, the interior embraces “Japanese Futurism” with elegant curved dash, Zero Gravity seats and twin screens. Autonomous braking enhance safety. Connect with Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Base price: $40,000