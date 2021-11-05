2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

5 pickups for your sexy cowboy — or cowgirl — and their fiddle

s Alabama sang, “If you’re gonna play in Texas, you gotta have a fiddle in the band.” And, if you’re going to live in Texas, you’ll need a pickup to put that fiddle in. From the all-electric Ford Lightning to redesigns of old favorites, these are trucks that will help you lasso a sexy cowboy … and his instrument.

— Casey Williams

Ford F-150 Lightning EV

Ford switches on its all-electric pickup, energized with 563 horsepower and a 300-mile range. A range system determines distance-based conditions and load. The fastest ever F-150 runs 0-60 mph in 4.5s. Charge to 80 percent in 40 minutes. A large frunk, tablet touchscreen and DC fast charger are de rigueur. It can even power your house.

Base price: $39,975

Chevy Silverado ZR2 (above)

Silverado gets facelifted and uplifted for 2022. A new interior with wide touchscreen and plush materials accompany a new ZR2 package with increased ride height, tapered bumpers and skid plates for tough trails. Check the ZR2’s black hood inserts, dark trim and unique 18-inch wheels. The 420 horsepower V8 is mighty but thirsty.

Base price: $55,040

Hyundai Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz crossover pickup carries mountain bikes and mulches yards. Driving lamps in the grille, twin flatscreens, wireless charging and Bose audio are debonair. Peddle a 281 horsepower turbo-four engine that achieves 21/27-MPG city/hwy. Adaptive cruise and lane-centering steering aide drivers. Enter and start with your phone.

Base price: $23,990

Toyota Tundra

Re-imagined “technical muscle” design includes a wall of face, chiseled fenders and interiors with a computer-size touchscreen, wrapped panels, panoramic roof and Toyota’s latest safety tech. Red quilted leather is divinely hedonistic. Choose a 389 horsepower twin-turbo V6 – 437 horsepower with mild hybrid. The air suspension keeps everybody comfy on-road or off.

Base price: $35,000

Nissan Frontier

This pickup channels “hard body” design from the ’80s with its wide stance and muscular fenders. Interiors coddle with leather, 9-inch touchscreen, Zero Gravity seats and Fender audio, Apple/Android interfaces, wireless charging and Wi-Fi hotspot connect. A standard 310 horsepower V6 with 4WD delivers 18/24-MPG city/highway.

Base price: $27,840