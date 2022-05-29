June is almost here, and the rainbows are popping up everywhere! Here are a few of the places where you can get some rainbow with a side of LGBTQ support from folks who aren’t just there for us during Pride Month:=

Crystal Head Vodka

Crystal Head Vodka’s limited edition Pride Bottle celebrating diversity and equality is back, but Crystal Head’s support for LGBTQ people and causes never left.

The limited edition Pride bottle — holding, of course, Crystal Head Original Vodka — is available in 750 ml and 1.75 L versions in select U.S. markets as well as in Canada and Europe. You can also order your bottle online at ReserveBar ($54.99 and $99.99, respectively).

The Crystal Head website notes, “Crystal Head Vodka is committed to using its platform as a tool to educate and support, not only from the profits of the limited-edition Pride bottle but with continuous global efforts throughout the year. Crystal Head is extremely fortunate for its many partnerships and the impactful work being done for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Crystal Head’s partners in the community include Stonewall Sports Program, The Test Positive Awareness Network, Kaleidoscope Trust and Lurie Children’s Hospital Transgender Youth Program, to name a few.

Obviously, the bottle is art to be displayed. But what about the vodka inside? Here are a few Crystal Head cocktail recipes to get you started.

Spencer’s

When I was a teenager, back in the dark ages, any time we went to “the mall,” I always headed into Spencer’s to look at all the cool posters and t-shirts and gadgets, etc. I’m grown now, and I still like going to Spencer’s — even more so now that I know they support our LGBTQ community!

Earlier this month, the company announced that, for the second consecutive year, more than 680 Spencer’s retail locations will support the ACLU to raise awareness and money to “fight for social justice, civil liberties and LGBTQ+ rights” through a round up program that, last year alone, raised more than $320,000.

Guests can round up any purchase from June 10-19 to support ACLU, and Spencer’s will match up to $50,000 in donations this year.

“Giving back is always in style, and Spencer’s is proud to continue our partnership with the ACLU who embrace and support our core value, ‘We Are All Human,’” Spencer’s CEO and President Steven Silverstein said. “Now more than ever, we continue to be loud and proud, celebrating our guests’ individuality and attitude regardless of sexual orientation, gender, race or background, because together we can put a stop to hate and inequality.”

So head over to the Spencer’s at your local mall, or shop online with this “go-to source for Pride merchandise and a fierce champion of authenticity” to check out their bigger-than-ever Pride collection of skirts, tees, tanks, jerseys, shorts, buttons, flags, masks, jewelry and more.

GoFundMe

The folks at GoFundMe are “supporting and celebrating Pride by making it easy to donate directly to the LGBTQ+ community and people working to create a more inclusive world” through verified fundraisers that support everything from gender-affirming care to local organizations focused on LGBTQ youth at GoFundMe.com/LGBTQ (the final page will debut June 1).

“While we take this month to reflect, uplift and share in Pride, we know that solving the deeop, structural issues that have continuously plagued the country takes a dedication that continues beyond just one month,” a GoFundMe spokesperson told Dallas Voice. “That’s why GoFundMe is continuing to show our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through the Pride Cause Fund by giving to organizers who are making a different locally.”

Match

Match will be back at the Dallas Pride celebration in Fair Park, June 4-5, this year, participating in the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday, June 4.

A Match representative tells us: “Match doesn’t want you to just say ‘Gay,’ they want you to shout it! Match is proud to be part of the 2022 Dallas Pride parade at Fair Park where employees will cheer, chant and shout GAY on a magnificent float to denounce the controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.”

The ‘Don’t Say Gay Law’ the refer to, of course, is the awful homophobic/transphobic legislation passed by the Florida Legislature and signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said he intends to back such legislation next year in Texas.

“Match celebrates the diversity and inclusion in our city, and introducing a bill like this in Texas will negatively impact the LGBTQ+ youth and families in our community and beyond,” the Match rep. said.

Last year at Pride, Match participated in Dallas Pride with an activation promoting the COVID-19 vaccine featuring a photo opp in front of rainbow hearts and “Vaxxed and Waxed” neon sign.

— Tammye Nash