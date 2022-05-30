Daisha Board Gallery opened Romulo Martinez’s one-man exhibition Reflejos in early May. The colorful collection of his works – many with rainb0w-centric tones – will be on display through Saturday, June 4. Founded by Daisha Board, the West Dallas gallery works to feature underrepresented artists such as BIPOC, differently-abled and LGBTQ+ creatives on its walls.

Martinez’s show focuses on modular compositions where color captures feeling and drives dialogue in the form of mixed-media using various techniques such as drawing, painting, collage and silkscreen.

A closing reception will be held Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

From Daisha Board Gallery:

Romulo Martinez is a Venezuelan artist residing in the city of Frisco, Texas, was born in Maracaibo, has a degree in Plastic Arts, Mention in Painting, from the University of Zulia and a Master’s in Artistic Production, Artistic Practice specialty, from the Polytechnic University of Valencia, Spain.

His plastic work is characterized by the symbolic use of color and human representations accompanied by everyday objects and natural elements within contexts of a humanistic, social and introspective nature, with touches of everyday life, playfulness and the picturesque. His work is also distinguished by the application of various techniques and media such as drawing, painting, graphic arts, collage and assemblage to represent his visual proposals.

He is a mixed media plastic artist who develops his work between the two-dimensional and the three-dimensional, such as interventions and assemblies in the exhibition space through the use of fabrics, recycled objects and assemblage, always with painting present in any of its modalities.

In his professional career he has several academic awards and artistic recognitions, and 11 solo exhibitions in leading museums, cultural institutions and private galleries, including the most recent Looking for signs held at the Collin College Art Gallery in Plano in February 2022.

His work is present in several private and museum collections, the most outstanding being the collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Zulia (MACZUL).

He has participated in more than 70 collective exhibitions, festivals and art salons, and his works have been exhibited in different cities of Venezuela individually or collectively, such as Maracaibo, Caracas, Valencia, Maracay, Barcelona, Trujillo and Ciudad Bolívar, and internationally in Bogotá-Colombia, Valencia-Spain, Aruba, City of Singapore-Singapore, Lima-Peru, and within the United States in Miami, Dallas, Frisco, Coppell, Denton, Plano and Fort Worth.

He served as Professor of Plastic Arts at the Department of Culture of the University of Zulia between the years 2012- 2015, and since 2018 he lives in Frisco, Texas, where he continues to develop his work and new exhibition projects.

For more information, visit DaishaBoardGallery.com.