There are only four days til Dallas Pride 2022 weekend kicks off (it all starts Friday night with MetroBall and Release | Pride dance party), but you can get a jump on the celebration and be prepared for all the fun with Dallas Pride’s annual Pride Guide: Live Out Proud, produced by Dallas Voice.

From details on the Pride Grand Marshals, to the entertainment line-ups for the Miller Lite Music Festival on Saturday (including Teen Pride and Family Pride Zone), to a calendar of events from now through March of next year — get it all in the Pride Guide. Read the flip-thru version below or pick up a copy in print wherever you get your weekly issue of Dallas Voice.

2022 Pride Guide (WEB)