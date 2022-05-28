Trammell Crow Holdings is expanding the nine-acre Old Parkland office campus across Maple Avenue.

The block bounded by Maple Avenue and Throckmorton, Fairmount and Reagan streets has been demolished. A restaurant along Maple Avenue and an apartment complex are in the process of being torn down.

An office building in the style of Old Parkland will replace them. The building will have a domed roof, according to plans that were submitted to the Oak Lawn Committee last summer. The maximum height of the building is 240 feet, the same height as the new clock tower that was recently completed on the main Old Parkland campus.

— David Taffet