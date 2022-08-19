Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson performing “Shallow” at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2019. Gaga brings her twice-delayed Chromatica tour to Dallas next Tuesday, Aug. 23. (Matt Sayles/Invision/Associated Press)

Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’

tour to stop in Dallas

CONNER BEHRENS | Contributing Writer

Can dance music heal? Lady Gaga will ask audiences that question when she brings The Chromatica Ball tour to Arlington at Globe Life Field next Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Originally announced via Gaga’s social media in 2020, the tour was first postponed to summer 2021 then postponed again until this summer due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

This concert marks the pop singer’s first performance in the Dallas area since 2017’s Joanne World Tour.

Given that I haven’t seen the Mother Monster herself since 2014’s Artrave tour, this show is happening at an interesting time in my life.

In the last two years, I — like many others — have dealt with heartache. With the pandemic raging across the country, I fell into depression. If it wasn’t for my boyfriend (who I started dating right before the lockdown began), I am not sure I would have survived the cabin fever I experienced while working from home and staying isolated 24/7.

On top of that, my mother passed away suddenly in 2021. She was my biggest fan, someone who always had my back in every stage of my life.

What: Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball

When: Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Globe Life Field,

734 Stadium Drive, Arlington

Tickets: TicketMaster.com

Info: LadyGaga.com

What got me through the grief was music. I used music to escape the pandemic, escape my grief, escape the uncertainty of the future. In particular, I used Lady Gaga’s music.

Her sixth studio album, Chromatica, was a form of escapism for me. Filled with serious themes and lyrics set to an upbeat, hopeful ’90s club sound, I found solace in it. I listened to it when I jogged, when I was traveling in the car, when it was late at night and I couldn’t turn my brain off to sleep.

It was an album that got me through a lot.

When I see Gaga in concert next week, it will be the culmination of two years of pain, love and sorrow. The tour will, in a lot of ways, give me a sense of closure to the things that happened in my life over the last two years.

I will be thinking of my mother most of all. She was a huge Gaga fan, and we talked a lot about the new album when it first came out. Her memory will be on my mind while I watch all five acts of this spectacle stadium tour.

Can dance music heal? I sure hope so.

