Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

AUGUST

• Aug. 19: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Aug. 19: Federal Club mixer

Canvas Hotel, Lobby Bar, 1325 Botham Jean Blvd. from 6-8 p.m.

• Aug. 19-28: The Little Dog Laughed

Uptown Players closes its season with Douglas Carter Beane’s drama that tells the story of two lovers:Mitchell, an up-and-coming actor, and Diane, his agent/producer, who pretend to be a couple to avoid negative press about Mitchell’s homosexuality. At the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. UptownPlayers.org.

• Aug. 20: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Aug. 20: Team Clover Open

Team Clover holds its seventh Team Clover Open to raise money for The Summer of LifeWalk along the Strip on Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 23: Lady Gaga

The pop star and Oscar winner brings her Chromatics Ball to North Texas. Finally! 7:30 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Ticketmaster.com.

• Aug. 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

Aug. 24: Just the Tip: Big Gay Pool Party

Hosted by Drag Star Diva, the “biggest gay pool party in Texas” will feature a live DJ, covered cabanas, cocktails and more. 6 p.m. at Virgin Hotel Dallas, 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd. BigGayPoolParty.com.

• Aug. 24-28: Mamma Mia!

Lyric Stage opens its new season with this musical based on songs from ABBA. At the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. LyricStage.org.

• Aug. 26-Sept. 11: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Theater veteran Terry Martin returns to the stage in this Tennesee Williams drama by The Classics Theatre Project. The Addison Theater Center, 15650 Addison Road. TheClassicsTheatreProject.com.

• Aug. 27: Fashion Cited

Annual fashion show featuring up and coming Dallas clothiers and designers benefits Legal Hospice of Texas at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

• Aug. 30: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 30: Duran Duran

If you’re Hungry Like the Wolf, test your gag Re-Flex at this concert by the ’80s music icons. Chic with Nile Rodgers opens at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. 7 p.m. Ticketmaster.com.



SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 1: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth. PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Through Sept. 4: Disney Art from Private Collections

Art from some of the most creative talent over 80 years of Disney animation at the Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. Tickets at ArlingtonMuseum.org.

• Sept. 5: Labor Day

• Through Sept. 5: Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

World-renowned conservationist and ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall – who has studied chimpanzees in the wild for more than 60 years – is celebrated in this special exhibition, produced in partnership with the National Geographic Society and the Jane Goodall Institute at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St. PerotMuseum.org. $25 admission. $8 for the Goodall show.

• Sept. 6: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Sept. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Sept. 6: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Sept. 8-25: Clue

Based on the movie which was inspired by the board game, this farce meets-murder mystery begins at a remote mansion where six guests assemble for a dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Sept. 10: Shreveport Pride

People Acting for Change and Equality hold Pride in the Park from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park, Shreveport. PACELouisiana.org.

• Sept 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Sept. 14: Rufus Wainwright

The singer continues his Judy journey with his new tour that brings him to downtown Dallas. At the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Doors at 6:30 p.m. AXS.com.

• Sept. 15: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Sept. 15: Ben Platt

The Dear Evan Hanson star makes his crossover into pop music and is on the road for forever singing his way into hearts once again at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. Doors at 7 p.m. AXS.com.

• Sept. 16: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Sept. 17: North Texas Pride

GALA North Texas holds a Pride festival at the Plano Arts Center and Haggard Park from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Sept. 17: Texas Latino Pride

• Sept. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Sept. 18: Angel Stakes

A casino night benefiting The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center. Theme is secret agents vs. Lucifer Morningstar. Suggested dress is tuxedos, ball gowns, Bond-girl bombshells and angels and demons fantasy at 6 p.m. at Haltom Theater, 5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City. Tickets $25-300 vailable on Eventbrite.

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.

• Through Sept. 18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Sept. 22-25: Beyond Vanilla

National Leather Association’s Beyond Vanilla weekend starts with a meet-and-greet at the Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave. on Thursday. BeyondVanilla.org.

• Sept. 23-25: Rainbow Roundup

Camping trip to Jellystone Park, 2301 S Burleson Blvd, Burleson. Info at Facebook.com/rainbowroundup.

• Sept. 24: Black Tie Dinner

Sheraton Dallas Hotel. BlackTie.org.

• Sept. 25: Miss LifeWalk

The Summer of LifeWalk wraps up with the annual Miss LifeWalk Pageant at The Rose Room.

• Sept. 25-27: Rosh Hashanah

Holiday begins at sunset on Sunday through sunset on Tuesday.

• Sept. 27: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Sept. 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Matteo Lane

Queer comedian headlines the Addison Improv with five performances in three days. 4989 Beltline Road. MatteoLaneComedy.com.

• Sept. 30: Randy Rainbow

Emmy nominee Randy Rainbow’s The Pink Glasses Tour comes to Texas Trust CU Theatre. Tickets at AXS.com.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Dallas Southern Pride

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

• Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Fairway to Equality

Calcutta, caddy and team auction on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. Golf tournament on Saturday at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at Indian Creek Golf Club, 1650 W. Frankford Road, Carrollton. $125 individual, $500 foursome. RSVP at HRC.im/fte.

• Sept. 30: Business and Community Excellence Awards luncheon

The LGBT Chamber presents business excellence awards. In addition, Reps. Julie Johnson and Jessica Gonzalez will be recognized. The luncheon takes place at the Warwick Merose Hotel, 3015 Oak Lawn Ave. Tickets at LGBTQChamber.net/BACE22.

• Sept. 30: Texas Trans Pride

Prism Health North Texas, Arttitude and Transgender Pride of Dallas celebrate the trans community of North Texas with resource information, STI and HIV testing, gender affirming items and performances by entertainers of trans experience from around Texas and featuring Kerri Colby of RuPaul’s Drag Race. S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 29: Screams

Halloween theme park with five haunted houses, a haunted cemetery, live entertainment and more is open Friday and Saturday through October at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. $42. ScreamsPark.com.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1: Dallas Latino Pride

Celebrate Pride in Reverchon Park.

• Oct. 2: Mary J. Blige

The queen of hip-hop soul performs at Dickey’s Arena, Fort Worth.

• Oct. 4-5: Yom Kippur

Holiday begins and ends at sunset.

• Oct. 4: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Oct. 4: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Oct. 4: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Oct. 6: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Oct. 8: Pride Frisco Inaugural Block Party

Family-friendly, food trucks, entertainment, vendors, face painting, games at Pride Frisco’s inaugural Block Party from noon-4 p.m. at Grace Avenue UMC, 3521 Main St., Frisco.

• Oct. 8: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

DFW Human Rights Campaign Federal Club and the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce invite you to an eventful dinner sponsored by individual hosts. Dinner locations are secret and you never know where you might end up. Guests will then go to another secret location for dessert, cocktails and a silent auction. $75 before Sept. 1. $85 after. RSVP at gsctd22.eventbrite.com.

• Oct. 8: Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The 17th annual DanceAfrica Festival and Marketplace from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Klyde Warren Park.

• Oct. 8-9: That 70s Show

The Turtle Creek Chorale breaks Sean’s rule — don’t sing along — with a 70s singalong at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at SMU McFarlin Auditorium. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Oct. 10: Indigenous Peoples Day

• Oct. 11: National Coming Out Day

• Oct. 12: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Oct. 13-30: Trouble in Mind

Follow an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production in Alice Childress’s funny, moving, and ultimately shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theater. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Oct. 14: Burgers & Burgundy

DIFFA event to raise money for HIV services in Dallas.

• Oct. 15: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Oct. 17: Spirit Day

• Oct. 20: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Oct. 21: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Oct. 25: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Nov. 1: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Nov. 1: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Nov. 3: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Nov. 8: Election Day

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 17: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Nov. 17: Wreath Collection

Sale of Christmas wreaths benefits the work of DIFFA.

• Nov. 18: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Nov. 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 24: Thanksgiving

• Nov. 25-Dec. 24: A Christmas Carol

Music, magical spirits, and holiday cheer are ever present in Dallas Theater Center’s traditional production of the classic Charles Dickens story. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Nov. 29: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Dec. 2-18: Head Over Heels

Uptown Players’ new season begins with this unpredictable Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom all set to the songs by The Go-Go’s. At the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. UptownPlayers.org.

• Dec. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Dec. 6: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Dec. 6: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Dec. 15: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Dec. 16: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Dec. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Dec. 18-26: Hanukkah

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 27: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Through Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 16-March 5: Native Gardens

You can’t choose your neighbors in this contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

MARCH

• March 16-19: TBRU 27

Texas Bear Round Up returns to the Hyatt Regency.

APRIL

• April 7-30: Into the Woods

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take favorite storybook characters and bring them together in this classic musical. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

MAY

• May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual fundraiser.