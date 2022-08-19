Elizabeth Van Vleck

Bruce Wood Dance opens a new chapter

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

In July, Bruce Wood Dance announced the appointment of Elizabeth Van Vleck as the company’s assistant executive director, a newly-created position signifying growth for the much-loved local company. In her new role, Van Vleck will oversee BWD’s touring programs and expand its community impact initiatives such as masterclasses, workshops and more.

Van Vleck talked this week with Dallas Voice about her vision for BWD and how joining the company is somewhat of a full circle moment for her.

Dallas Voice: Congratulations on this appointment. How did you connect with Bruce Wood Dance? Elizabeth Van Vleck: I met executive director Gayle Halperin when I was at the Dance Council of North Texas. Then I went to TITAS six years ago where she was on the board. She asked me to be on the board of Bruce Wood. We got to talking and part of that was bringing my experience as a dancer, director, arts administrator and fundraiser. They were thinking about the future, and the company was in a place to hire for this new position.

What does that future look like to you? Bruce Wood was well on its way to touring nationally, but then COVID hit, and that momentum was lost. We are going to reignite that and increase our visibility and streamline our processes as well as get the company touring.

What are some things audiences can look forward to already with BWD? The company has started a relationship with Lar Lubovitch, and the dancers are going to do some of his works and add them to the repertory. Only a handful of companies around the world perform his work. He came to town last fall and agreed to a three-year relationship with Bruce Wood.

When I was in New York as a dancer, I studied with Lar, who also worked with Bruce. I took a class with him, which kind of makes this a full circle moment.

You’re just shy of two months into your position. What have you noticed or learned already? There is something about this company that’s been so special. It’s kind of intangible. Our artistic director, Joy Bollinger, and rehearsal director, Matt Rivera, bring the dancers to a level of ensemble, and they are rehearsed so well that they are allowed to transcend the choreography and … that also makes it experiential for the audience.

I am here to serve them because I think the more people who see them, the more impact they have. As an ambassador now of this company, I will be a part of building relationships with audiences and we have some collaborations to work out here in the next couple of months.

BRUCE WOOD DANCE’S SEASON

• Sept. 17: Homecoming. Bruce Wood Dance returns to Fort Worth for one night only at the W. E. Scott Theatre. The performance features two nationally- acclaimed works by Bruce Wood — RED and Lovett!

• Nov. 18 and 19: Awake. The company premieres Dvořák Serenade by Lar Lubovitch at Moody Performance Hall. Lubovitch has been named “one of the ten best choreographers in the world” by The New York Times.

• April 8: Dallas Spring Arts Festival, co-produced by Bruce Wood Dance and The Dallas Conservatory, kicks off Dallas Arts Month. This free, family-friendly festival at Klyde Warren Park features a diverse range of music and dance for all to enjoy.

• April 29: A Spring Concerto, featuring repertoire from Lar Lubovitch at Moody Performance Hall.

• June 9-11: Grace. Three performances at Moody Performance Hall feature two world premieres: one by award-winning artist Ben Needham-Wood and one by Bruce Wood Dance Artistic Director Joy Bollinger.