Expelled Rep. George Santos has a new gig. For just $200, he’ll record and send a message for you on Cameo.com.

Hundreds of personalities are listed on Cameo.com. Each has a mini profile. Santos’ profile reads, “Former congressional icon. The expelled member of Congress from New York City.” Well, at least he’s proud of what he’s accomplished.

In his first day online, he’s gotten six reviews — five of them 5 stars. “Very fast and exactly what we wanted. Thank you!!” raved one client.

The categories Santos has recorded so far are birthday, holiday, advice, pep talk and give thanks.

If you choose to have the former congressman send greetings, have an idea of what you’d like him to say and understand the $200 is non-refundable.

— David Taffet