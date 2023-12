Check out this video of Shilah Phillips’ new song, “Please Hurry, Christmas,” directed by Israel Luna, co-produced by Jose Luis Partida produced and co-produced by Joseph Herrera!

Shilah — who in 2006 became the first African-American woman to win the title of Miss Texas and in 2007 placed in the top five for Miss America — has an amazing voice. And she — and Israel and Jose and Joseph — definitely deserve props for creating such a diverse “family” to feature in the video.