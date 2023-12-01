Black Tie Dinner board members, beneficiaries and fans will be gathering at Gilley’s Southside Music Hall on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to wrap up its 2023 business and distribute checks to this year’s 19 beneficiaries. We will also find out at that event who is going to join Dustin Vyers as co-chair for 2024, after Regina Lyn Pierce steps down after her two-year stint as co-chair.

Before then, though, Black Tie board are inviting potential beneficiary applicants to join the Black Tie Dinner Community Relations Committee for a Beneficiary Information Session on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Cathedral of Hope Interfaith Peace Chapel. Attendees will hear from Black Tie Dinner board members and representatives from Pride Frisco and Dallas Hope Charities.

Register here.

— Tammye Nash